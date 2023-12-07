News & Insights

India permits Rice Exporters Federation to export non-basmati white rice for Nepal earthquake victims

December 07, 2023 — 01:37 am EST

Written by Sakshi Dayal for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India has granted a one-time exemption from "prohibition" to the Indian Rice Exporters Federation for the export of 20 metric tons (MT) of non-basmati white rice as a donation to earthquake victims in Nepal, the government said in a notification on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

