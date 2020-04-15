India permits resumption of some industries in rural areas next week
NEW DELHI, April 15 (Reuters) - India will allow opening up of some industries in rural areas after April 20 to reduce the distress caused to millions of people because of a prolonged lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Wednesday.
The government will also allow farm activities, construction of roads and buildings in the hinterland which has so far been less affected by the coronavirus contagion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended on Tuesday a lockdown of India's 1.3 billion population till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases went past 10,000 despite a three-week shutdown announced last month.
