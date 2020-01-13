India orders antitrust probe against Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's antitrust body has ordered an investigation into alleged competition law violations by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Walmart's WMT.N Flipkart, it said in an order on Monday.

The Competition Commission of India said that exclusive arrangements between mobile phone brands and e-commerce platforms, as well as allegations of e-commerce companies giving preferential treatment to certain sellers "merits an investigation".

The investigation is the latest setback for Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart, which Indian brick-and-mortar traders allege violate the country's foreign investment rules.

Both the companies deny those allegations.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

((aditi.shah@tr.com; +91-11-4954 8023, +91-11-3015 8023; Reuters Messaging: aditi.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; twitter: @aditishahsays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.