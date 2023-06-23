News & Insights

India ordered inspection of Byju's last week - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 23, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds background on Byju's troubles

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - India's corporate affairs ministry ordered an inspection of edtech startup Byju's last week, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources.

The ministry has taken cognizance of various corporate governance lapses at Byju's, the television channel reported.

Byju's did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while the finance ministry did not respond to a message sent before office hours.

The report comes a day after Deloitte and three board members of Byju's severed ties with the company amid an escalating legal battle with its lenders and its plummeting valuation in the eyes of some investors.

Byju's is also locked in a dispute with lenders, who allege the company hid $500 million, leading it to sue lender Redwood Management.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
