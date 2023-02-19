Commodities

India opposes Hindustan Zinc's $2.98 bln deal for Vedanta zinc assets

February 19, 2023 — 11:24 pm EST

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India's federal government has opposed Hindustan Zinc's HZNC.NS proposed $2.98 billion acquisition of zinc assets from Vedanta Ltd VDAN.NS, a letter from the government to the company showed on Monday.

Directors nominated by the government at Hindustan Zinc had dissented to the proposed deal announced on Jan. 19, the letter showed.

The government holds a near 30% stake in Hindustan Zinc, while Vedanta is the company's largest shareholder.

According to the letter, the government reiterated dissent to the "related party transaction". "We would urge the company to explore other cashless methods of acquisition of these assets."

The government will oppose any further resolutions on the deal and explore all legal avenues available to it, it added.

Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

