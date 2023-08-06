India ONGC seeks partners for low carbon projects

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Leading Indian explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS is seeking collaboration on developing low carbon projects, its Chairman Arun Kumar Singh said in the company's annual report, as it adapts to the energy transition.

ONGC aims to invest 1 trillion Indian rupees ($12.10 billion) by the end of this decade to meet its 2038 net zero goal for scope one and two emissions, covering its own emissions and those produced as a result of the fuel it uses in its processes.

"We are also actively exploring collaborations with leading players in the energy space on various low carbon energy opportunities including renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia and other derivatives of green hydrogen," Singh said

The state-controlled company plans to own 10 gigawatts of renewable energy production by 2030, the annual report said.

Singh also said ONGC plans to set up two new oil to chemical projects in the country, as petrochemicals consumption is expected to lead future oil and gas demand as many countries try to reduce the burning of fossil fuels and switch to electric vehicles.

India's petrochemical consumption is still rising as its economy expands.

Singh did not elaborate on timeline and location of what he referred to as oil to chemical projects. ONGG has two refining subsidiaries - Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd MRPL.NS.

While MRPL is expanding its petchem capacity by setting up new units, HPCL is building a refining and petrochemical project at Barmert in desert state of Rajasthan.

($1 = 82.6680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Barbara Lewis)

