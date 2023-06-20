News & Insights

India oil firms could consider cutting petrol, diesel prices in next quarter - minister

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma and Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 20 (Reuters) - Indian fuel retailers could consider cutting petrol and diesel prices in the next quarter if the global situation remains stable, its oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri told broadcaster NDTV.

He was responding to a question on whether consumers will benefit from stable oil prices.

