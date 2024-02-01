India offers to supply LNG to Sri Lankan power plants - Sri Lanka minister

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India has proposed to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka to help the island nation produce power from its Yughadhanavi and Sobhadabavi power plants, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister said on Thursday.

"In the efforts to expedite the process to generate power from LNG the Government of India has proposed an interim solution from Petronet LNG PLNG.NS," Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in a post on social media platform X.

He said the interim solution was discussed with Sri Lankan government officials, the Indian High Commision, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Petronet LNG.

Petronet LNG is India's top gas importer.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by YP Rajesh)

