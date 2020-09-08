India NTPC aims to add over 5 GW solar energy in 2 yrs

Contributors
Nidhi Verma Reuters
Mayank Bhardwaj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

India's top power utility NTPC Ltd aims to add more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar power in two years, its chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's top power utility NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS aims to add more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar power in two years, its chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday.

He said the company plans to add 30 GW of renewable energy, mainly solar, by 2030.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Mayank Bhardwaj, editing by Louise Heavens)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More