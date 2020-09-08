India NTPC aims to add over 5 GW solar energy in 2 yrs

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India's top power utility NTPC Ltd NTPC.NS aims to add more than 5 gigawatts (GW) of solar power in two years, its chairman Gurdeep Singh said on Tuesday.

He said the company plans to add 30 GW of renewable energy, mainly solar, by 2030.

