India not obligated to buy Russian oil below Western price cap - Indian oil ministry source

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India is not obligated to buy Russian oil at rates below the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) and other Western nations, an Indian oil ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday.

India has not signed any agreement with the Western powers to impose a price cap on Russian oil, added the source, who could not be named due to the confidential nature of the matter.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

