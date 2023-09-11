India New Issue-THDC India accepts bids for 10-year bonds - bankers

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - THDC India THDC.BO has accepted bids worth 7.63 billion rupees ($92.1 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The company had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day. In December, the company raised 6 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at an annual coupon of 7.88%.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on Sept. 11:

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

THDC India

10-yr

7.76

7.63

Sept. 11

AA (India Ratings, Care)

L&T Finance

10-yr

To be decided

16 + 2

Sept. 12

AAA (Crisil, India Ratings)

LIC Housing Finance May 2026 reissue

2-yr and 8 mnts

To be decided

5 + 10

Sept. 12

AAA (Crisil, Care)

Kotak Mahindra Prime Oct 2025 reissue

2-yr and 1 month

7.78 (yield)

1.78

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Kotak Mahindra Prime Nov 2025 reissue

2-yr and 2 months

7.92 (yield)

1.75

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Kotak Mahindra Prime May 2026 reissue

2-yr and 8 months

7.97 (yield)

2.45

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Bajaj Finance

5-yr

7.85

11.95

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Tata Capital Financial Apr 2026 reissue

2-yr and 7 months

7.96 (yield)

3

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil, Icra)

* Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 82.8650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

