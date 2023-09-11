News & Insights

India New Issue-THDC India accepts bids for 10-year bonds - bankers

September 11, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - THDC India THDC.BO has accepted bids worth 7.63 billion rupees ($92.1 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The company had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day. In December, the company raised 6 billion rupees through 10-year bonds at an annual coupon of 7.88%.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on Sept. 11:

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

THDC India

10-yr

7.76

7.63

Sept. 11

AA (India Ratings, Care)

L&T Finance

10-yr

To be decided

16 + 2

Sept. 12

AAA (Crisil, India Ratings)

LIC Housing Finance May 2026 reissue

2-yr and 8 mnts

To be decided

5 + 10

Sept. 12

AAA (Crisil, Care)

Kotak Mahindra Prime Oct 2025 reissue

2-yr and 1 month

7.78 (yield)

1.78

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Kotak Mahindra Prime Nov 2025 reissue

2-yr and 2 months

7.92 (yield)

1.75

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Kotak Mahindra Prime May 2026 reissue

2-yr and 8 months

7.97 (yield)

2.45

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Bajaj Finance

5-yr

7.85

11.95

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil)

Tata Capital Financial Apr 2026 reissue

2-yr and 7 months

7.96 (yield)

3

Sept. 8

AAA (Crisil, Icra)

* Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 82.8650 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe and Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.