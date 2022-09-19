India New Issue-Tata Steel accepts bids for 10-year bonds -traders

MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's Tata Steel TISC.NS has accepted bids worth 15 billion Indian rupees ($188 million) for bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 7.76% on this issue, and had invited commitment bids earlier in the day, they said.

The bonds are rated AA+ by CARE Ratings and India Ratings and the issue will close for subscription on Tuesday.

($1 = 79.7370 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

