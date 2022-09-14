India New Issue-Tapir Constructions accepts bids for multiple tenor bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's Tapir Constructions has accepted bids worth an aggregate of 1.50 billion Indian rupees ($18.87 million) for bonds maturing in 21 and 30 months, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Real Estate INRL.NS, had invited bids from bankers and investors for the issue earlier in the day, they said.

It has accepted bids worth 1 billion rupees for the 21-month bonds and 500 million rupees for the 30-month notes, and will pay a coupon of 12.25% for both the options.

The bonds carry a credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Indiabulls Real Estate.

The issue is rated AA-(CE) by Infomerics and it will close for subscription on Friday. ($1 = 79.4740 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.