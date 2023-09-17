India New Issue-SBI to issue infra bonds this month - bankers

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS plans to raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) selling infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The nation's largest lender will invite bids for the issue before the end of September, they added. In July, SBI had raised 100 billion rupees through similar structured bonds at a 7.54% coupon.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on Sept. 18

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

State Bank of India

15-yr

To be decided

100

To be decided

AAA (ICRA)

*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

