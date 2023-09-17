News & Insights

India New Issue-SBI to issue infra bonds this month - bankers

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

September 17, 2023 — 10:12 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS plans to raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) selling infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The nation's largest lender will invite bids for the issue before the end of September, they added. In July, SBI had raised 100 billion rupees through similar structured bonds at a 7.54% coupon.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on Sept. 18

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

State Bank of India

15-yr

To be decided

100

To be decided

AAA (ICRA)

*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.