India New Issue-SBI to issue infra bonds this month - bankers

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - State Bank of India SBI.NS plans to raise up to 100 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) selling infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.
The nation's largest lender will invite bids for the issue before the end of September, they added. In July, SBI had raised 100 billion rupees through similar structured bonds at a 7.54% coupon.
Here is the list of deals reported so far on Sept. 18
Issuer
Tenure
Coupon (in %)
Issue size (in bln rupees)*
Bidding date
Rating
State Bank of India
15-yr
To be decided
100
To be decided
AAA (ICRA)
*Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues
($1 = 83.0800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Sonia Cheema)
