India New Issue-Reliance Retail Ventures to issue 3-month CP - traders

India's Reliance Retail Ventures plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in three months, two merchant bankers said on Monday.

The company, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS , will offer 5.99% yield on the issue and has received commitments worth around five billion Indian rupees ($62.58 million), according to the bankers.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 79.8950 Indian rupees)

