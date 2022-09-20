India New Issue-Poonawalla Fincorp to issue over 2-year bonds - traders

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published

India's Poonawalla Fincorp plans to raise at least 500 million Indian rupees ($6.26 million) through the issuance of bonds maturing in two years and one month, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's Poonawalla Fincorp POON.NS plans to raise at least 500 million Indian rupees ($6.26 million) through the issuance of bonds maturing in two years and one month, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The non-banking finance company will offer a yield of 7.60%on the issue and has invited commitment bids on Thursday, they added.

The notes are rated AA+ by CRISIL and will close for subscription on Friday.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2 billion rupees and will mature in October 2024. ($1 = 79.8100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More