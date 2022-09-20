India New Issue-Poonawalla Fincorp to issue over 2-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's Poonawalla Fincorp POON.NS plans to raise at least 500 million Indian rupees ($6.26 million) through the issuance of bonds maturing in two years and one month, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The non-banking finance company will offer a yield of 7.60%on the issue and has invited commitment bids on Thursday, they added.

The notes are rated AA+ by CRISIL and will close for subscription on Friday.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2 billion rupees and will mature in October 2024. ($1 = 79.8100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

