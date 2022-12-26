India New Issue-NABARD withdraws planned Jan 2026 bond reissue - traders

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has withdrawn its planned reissue of 7.40% bonds maturing January 2026, a company official and three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run company had invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, aimed at raising at least 20 billion rupees ($241.77 million).

"The bids received were sharply higher than what the company was willing to pay so it decided to scrap the issue," said one of the merchant bankers.

Low participation of invesors ahead of the end of calendar year 2022 also affected the bidding, said another banker.

Earlier this month, NABARD raised 10 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years and four months at an annual coupon of 7.54%

