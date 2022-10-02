India New Issue-NABARD to issue 15-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 6.85 billion rupees ($84.04 million) via 15-year bonds, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The state-run company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Tuesday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription later this week.

In September, the company had raised 29 billion rupees through sale of bonds maturing in three years at an annual coupon of 7.20%.

($1 = 81.5090 Indian rupees)

