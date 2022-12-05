India New Issue-Muthoot Fincorp issues over 5-year bonds - traders

December 05, 2022 — 05:10 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's Muthoot Fincorp MUFCL.UL raises 500 million rupees ($6.12 million) selling subordinated bonds maturing in five years and five months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 9.90% on this issue, and it would be payable on a monthly basis, they said.

The notes are rated AA- by CRISIL and the issue closed for subscription earlier in the day.

The issue will mature in May 2028.

($1 = 81.7600 Indian rupees)

