India New Issue-Muthoot Fincorp issues over 5-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - India's Muthoot Fincorp MUFCL.UL raises 500 million rupees ($6.12 million) selling subordinated bonds maturing in five years and five months, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 9.90% on this issue, and it would be payable on a monthly basis, they said.

The notes are rated AA- by CRISIL and the issue closed for subscription earlier in the day.

The issue will mature in May 2028.

($1 = 81.7600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

