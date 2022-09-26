India New Issue-M&M Financial Services accepts bids for 10-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services MMFS.NS has accepted bids worth 20 billion rupees ($245.19 million)for bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The non-banking financial company will pay an annual coupon of 8.00% on this issue, and had invited commitment bids earlier in the day, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CARE Ratings and will close for subscription later this week.

Earlier this month, the company raised 3 billion rupees through the reissuance of 8.20% July 2032 bonds at the yield of 8.15%.

($1 = 81.5700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

