India New Issue-Indus Towers accepts bids for multiple tenor bonds - traders

December 06, 2022 — 05:06 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's Indus Towers INUS.NS has accepted bids worth an aggregate of 15 billion rupees ($181.6 million) for bonds of three varying tenors – two years, 30 months and three years – three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The telecoms tower operator will pay an annual coupon of 8.20% on each option and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.

It has accepted bids worth 7.50 billion rupees for the two-year bonds, and 3.75 billion rupees each for the 30-month and the three-year bonds.

The notes are rated AA+ by CRISIL and will close for subscription on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.6200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.