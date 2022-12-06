India New Issue-Indus Towers accepts bids for multiple tenor bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's Indus Towers INUS.NS has accepted bids worth an aggregate of 15 billion rupees ($181.6 million) for bonds of three varying tenors – two years, 30 months and three years – three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The telecoms tower operator will pay an annual coupon of 8.20% on each option and had invited bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.

It has accepted bids worth 7.50 billion rupees for the two-year bonds, and 3.75 billion rupees each for the 30-month and the three-year bonds.

The notes are rated AA+ by CRISIL and will close for subscription on Wednesday. ($1 = 82.6200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

