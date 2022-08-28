India New Issue-India Infradebt accepts bids for 5-year bonds - traders

India Infradebt has accepted bids worth 13 billion rupees ($162.55 million) for bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The infrastructure finance company will pay an annual coupon of 7.77% on this issue and had invited commitment bids on Friday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and ICRA, and the issue will close for subscription on Monday.

($1 = 79.9740 Indian rupees)

