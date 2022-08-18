India New Issue-IIFL Samasta Finance accepts bids for near 6-year bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - India's IIFL Samasta Finance has accepted bids worth 1.50 billion rupees ($18.81 million) for bonds maturing in five years and eleven months, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The microfinance company will pay an annual coupon of 11.25% on the issue and had invited commitment bids on Thursday, they said.

The bonds are rated AA- by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription on Friday

The notes will mature on July 19, 2028.

($1 = 79.7500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

