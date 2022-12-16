India New Issue-IIFL Samasta Finance accepts bids for multiple tenor bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India's IIFL Samasta Finance has accepted bids worth 1 billion rupees ($12.07 million) for bonds maturing in one year and in two years, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The company will pay an annual coupon of 10.50% and 11.40% on the one-year and two-year notes, and had invited commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, they said.

The bonds are rated AA- by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription on Monday.

The company has accepted bids worth 500 million rupees for each issue.

($1 = 82.8280 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.