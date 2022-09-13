India New Issue-ICICI Bank sets 7.42% coupon for 7-year infra bonds -traders

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank ICBK.NS has set 7.42% annual coupon for infrastructure bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The private lender had invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day and has accepted bids worth 21 billion rupees ($265.38 million), the bankers said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE Ratings. The issue will close for subscription later this week.

($1 = 79.1325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

