India New Issue-ICICI Bank sets 7.42% coupon for 7-year infra bonds -traders

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI

India's ICICI Bank has set 7.42% annual coupon for infrastructure bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank ICBK.NS has set 7.42% annual coupon for infrastructure bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The private lender had invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day and has accepted bids worth 21 billion rupees ($265.38 million), the bankers said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, ICRA and CARE Ratings. The issue will close for subscription later this week.

($1 = 79.1325 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More