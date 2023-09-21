India New Issue-ICICI Bank may raise 40 bln rupees via infra bonds soon -sources

By Bhakti Tambe

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Bank ICBK.NS is in talks with investors to sell longer-tenor infrastructure bonds in what will be its first foray into the debt market this year, three bankers aware of the development said on Thursday.

The private sector lender may tap the market in the next two weeks and is looking to raise up to 40 billion rupees (about $481 million) via bonds maturing in seven to 10 years, they added.

ICICI Bank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment and is yet to announce the bond sale.

"The bank is finalising the issue details and will tap the market after seeing the response to State Bank of India's infra bonds this week," one of the bankers said.

SBI SBI.NS, the country's largest lender, is planning to raise up to 100 billion rupees through infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years and has invited bids on Friday.

Infrastructure bonds are issued to finance long-term development projects.

ICICI Bank last tapped the bond market with infrastructure bonds in December 2022, when it raised 10 billion rupees via 7-year bonds at 7.63%. ($1 = 83.1333 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Bhakti.Tambe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.