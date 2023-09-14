News & Insights

India New Issue-Godrej Properties to issue multiple tenor bonds - bankers

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

September 14, 2023 — 10:53 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Properties GODR.NS plans to raise up to 15 billion rupees ($180.64 million) through sale of bonds maturing in three years and six months and in five years, two merchant bankers said on Friday.

The company has invited coupon and commitment bids for the issue on Monday, they said. In June, it had raised 15 billion rupees through three-year and five-year bonds at 8.15% and 8.25% coupons, respectively.

Here is the list of deals reported so far on Sept. 15

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

Godrej Properties

3-yr and 6 mnts

To be decided

4 + 6

Sept. 18

AA+ (Icra, India Ratings)

Godrej Properties

5-yr

To be decided

1 + 4

Sept. 18

AA+ (Icra, India Ratings)

DLF Cyber City Developers

9-yr and 11 mnts

8.25

11

Sept. 18

AA (Icra)

M&M Financial Services

3-yr

7.99

3.45

Sept. 14

AAA (Crisil)

* Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issues

($1 = 83.0380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

