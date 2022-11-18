India New Issue-Fullerton India Credit to reissue March 2025 bonds - traders

November 18, 2022 — 12:01 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Fullerton India Credit plans to raise at least 1 billion Indian rupees ($12.26 million) through reissuance of 6.80% March 2025 bonds, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The non-banking finance company will offer a yield of 8.39% on this issue, and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors on Monday, they added.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription next week.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2.50 billion rupees.

Last week, the company raised 750 million rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years at an annual coupon of 8.30%.

($1 = 81.5600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe Editing by)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.