India New Issue-Fullerton India Credit to reissue March 2025 bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Fullerton India Credit plans to raise at least 1 billion Indian rupees ($12.26 million) through reissuance of 6.80% March 2025 bonds, three merchant bankers said on Friday.

The non-banking finance company will offer a yield of 8.39% on this issue, and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors on Monday, they added.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription next week.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 2.50 billion rupees.

Last week, the company raised 750 million rupees selling bonds maturing in 10 years at an annual coupon of 8.30%.

($1 = 81.5600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Bhakti Tambe Editing by)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.