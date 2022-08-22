India New Issue-Fullerton India Credit to issue 1-year CP -traders

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Fullerton India Credit Company TEMSKD.UL plans to raise funds selling commercial papers maturing in one year, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The non-banking finance company will offer a yield of 7.05% on this issue, and has received commitments worth around 1 billion rupees ($12.53 million) so far, they said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL and have a value date of Aug. 25.

($1 = 79.8350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

