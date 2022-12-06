India New Issue-Bank of Maharashtra sets 8% coupon for Tier-II bonds -traders

December 06, 2022 — 04:08 am EST

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's Bank of Maharashtra BMBK.NS has set an 8% coupon for its Basel III-compliant, Tier-II bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The state-run lender had invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, and has accepted bids worth 3.48 billion rupees ($42.2 million), they said.

The bonds are rated AA by Acuite Ratings and Infomerics and the issue will close for subscription on Wednesday.

In September, the lender had raised 7.10 billion rupees through Basel III-compliant additional Tier-I perpetual bonds at 8.74% coupon and this issue has a call option at the end of five years. ($1 = 82.5500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.