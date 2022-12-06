India New Issue-Bank of Maharashtra sets 8% coupon for Tier-II bonds -traders

MUMBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's Bank of Maharashtra BMBK.NS has set an 8% coupon for its Basel III-compliant, Tier-II bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The state-run lender had invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors earlier in the day, and has accepted bids worth 3.48 billion rupees ($42.2 million), they said.

The bonds are rated AA by Acuite Ratings and Infomerics and the issue will close for subscription on Wednesday.

In September, the lender had raised 7.10 billion rupees through Basel III-compliant additional Tier-I perpetual bonds at 8.74% coupon and this issue has a call option at the end of five years. ($1 = 82.5500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

