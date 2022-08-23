India New Issue-Arka Fincap to issue over 5-year bonds -traders

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's Arka Fincap plans to raise 600 million rupees ($7.52 million) through sale of bonds maturing in five years and six months, two merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The non-banking finance company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Wednesday, they said.

The notes are rated AA- by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription on Thursday.

The issue will mature on Feb. 25, 2028.

($1 = 79.8400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

