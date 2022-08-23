India New Issue-Arka Fincap to issue over 5-year bonds -traders

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published

India's Arka Fincap plans to raise 600 million rupees ($7.52 million) through sale of bonds maturing in five years and six months, two merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's Arka Fincap plans to raise 600 million rupees ($7.52 million) through sale of bonds maturing in five years and six months, two merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The non-banking finance company has invited coupon and commitment bids from bankers and investors on Wednesday, they said.

The notes are rated AA- by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription on Thursday.

The issue will mature on Feb. 25, 2028.

($1 = 79.8400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More