INDIA NEW ISSUE-Anzen India Energy to issue multiple tenor bonds - traders

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust plans to raise at least 3 billion rupees ($36.70 million) through two bond offerings, one maturing in three years and the other in five years, three merchant bankers said on Monday.

The company has invited bids for both the bond issuances for Wednesday on the BSE' electronic platform, they said. Both the bond issues have a base size of 1.5 billion rupees and an option to retain an additional 3 billion rupees each.

The company will offer a coupon of 8.01% on the three-year bond issue, and 8.34% coupon on the five-year issue, both payable quarterly.

Investors can issue call option on the three-year bond issue starting from the 34th month until the maturity date. On the five-year bond issue, the voluntary redemption date or call option is on the last day of the 42nd month from the allotment date.

If the company does not exercise the call option or voluntary redemption option on the five-year bond, then its coupon will increase by 0.25%, the term sheet said.

The bonds have a provisional rating of AAA by CRISIL and India Ratings, and the issue will close for subscription on Thursday.

Bondbazaar Securities, Trust Investment Advisors and Axis Bank are the arrangers to the issue.

($1 = 81.7475 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

