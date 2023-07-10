News & Insights

India New Issue-Aditya Birla Finance to issue 5-year bonds - bankers

July 10, 2023 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Dharamraj Dhutia for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Finance plans to raise at least 2.50 billion rupees ($30.3 million) through the sale of bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The company will pay a coupon of 7.97% on this issue and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Wednesday. In June, the company raised 3.28 billion rupees via bonds maturing in five years at an annual coupon of 7.90%.

Below is the list of deals reported so far on July 11

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

Aditya Birla Finance

5-yr

7.97

2.5 + 7.5

July 12

AAA (India Ratings)

Aditya Birla Housing Finance

5-yr

8.02

1 + 4

July 12

AAA (India Ratings)

Kotak Mahindra Prime

5-yr

7.83

0.75 + 1

July 12

AAA (Crisil)

* Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issuances

($1 = 82.4620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.