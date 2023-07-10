India New Issue-Aditya Birla Finance to issue 5-year bonds - bankers

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Finance plans to raise at least 2.50 billion rupees ($30.3 million) through the sale of bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The company will pay a coupon of 7.97% on this issue and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Wednesday. In June, the company raised 3.28 billion rupees via bonds maturing in five years at an annual coupon of 7.90%.

Below is the list of deals reported so far on July 11

Issuer

Tenure

Coupon (in %)

Issue size (in bln rupees)*

Bidding date

Rating

Aditya Birla Finance

5-yr

7.97

2.5 + 7.5

July 12

AAA (India Ratings)

Aditya Birla Housing Finance

5-yr

8.02

1 + 4

July 12

AAA (India Ratings)

Kotak Mahindra Prime

5-yr

7.83

0.75 + 1

July 12

AAA (Crisil)

* Size includes base plus greenshoe for some issuances

($1 = 82.4620 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Dharamraj.dhutia@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.