India New Issue-Aditya Birla Finance to issue 3-month CP -traders

MUMBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Finance plans to raise funds by selling commercial papers maturing in three months, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.

The company will offer a yield of 6.44% on the issue, and has received commitments worth around 15 billion Indian rupees ($188.22 million) so far, the bankers said.

The notes are rated A1+ by ICRA.

($1 = 79.6940 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)

((Dharamrajlalit.dhutia@tr.com))

