India needs to import 1.2 mln T pigeon peas in 2023/24- govt official

June 30, 2023 — 06:09 am EDT

MUMBAI, June 30 (Reuters) - India will need to import 1.2 million tonnes of pigeon peas in the 2023/24 financial year that started on April 1 as production lagged consumption, a senior government official said on Friday.

India will import pigeon peas, also known as arhar, from African countries and Myanmar, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, told reporters.

India imported 894,420 tonnes pigeon peas in the last fiscal year.

