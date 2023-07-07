News & Insights

India may set mandates for green hydrogen use by industries -official

July 07, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 7 (Reuters) - India may set mandates for industries such as fertilisers and refineries to use green hydrogen, after consultations, the country's renewable energy secretary said on Friday.

"We cannot impose anything on the industry. We have made an enabling system (and) we will have consultations for green hydrogen mandates," Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said at an event in New Delhi.

India has set a goal of producing 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, with about 70% of that marked for export markets, he said.

