News & Insights

Commodities

India may cut wheat import duty if needed - ET Now citing food corporation head

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

June 23, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Reuters) - India may cut wheat import duty if required, broadcaster ET Now reported on Friday citing the head of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The wheat harvest in 2023 is at least 10% lower than the government's estimate, a leading trade body told Reuters on Wednesday, marking the second year of low production which could complicate New Delhi's effort to keep a lid on prices of the staple.

According to the government, however, wheat output rose to a record 112.74 million metric tons in 2023, up from 107.7 million metric tons a year earlier.

The FCI is the country's biggest buyer of grains.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.