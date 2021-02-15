India may approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine within next few weeks - RIA

Polina Ivanova Reuters
Published
India could approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 within the next few weeks, the RIA news agency cited India's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Monday.

Small human trials of the Russian vaccine have been ongoing in India, conducted by India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS and supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

