India may approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine within next few weeks - RIA

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India could approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 within the next few weeks, the RIA news agency cited India's ambassador to Moscow as saying on Monday.

Small human trials of the Russian vaccine have been ongoing in India, conducted by India's Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd REDY.NS and supported by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

