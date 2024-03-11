India markets regulator flags froth in small-, mid-cap stocks

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Monday that there may be pockets of irrational exuberance in the Indian equity markets, referring to concerns over stretched valuations of small- .MIFSMCP100 and mid-cap .NIFMDCP100 stocks and large inflows into mutual funds investing in these segments.

