News & Insights

India markets regulator flags froth in small-, mid-cap stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

March 11, 2024 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Ira Dugal for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - India's markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said on Monday that there may be pockets of irrational exuberance in the Indian equity markets, referring to concerns over stretched valuations of small- .MIFSMCP100 and mid-cap .NIFMDCP100 stocks and large inflows into mutual funds investing in these segments.

(Reporting by Ira Dugal in Mumbai; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com; 8800437922;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.