News & Insights

India market regulator seeks more time to complete Adani group probe

Credit: REUTERS/AMIIT DAVE

August 14, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Arpan Chaturvedi and Jayshree P Upadhyay for Reuters ->

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Jayshree P Upadhyay

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's market regulator has sought 15 more days to complete its probe into the Adani group's dealings, according to a legal filing on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was due to submit its report on Monday, said it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe.

SEBI has sought more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((dhanya.skariachan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.