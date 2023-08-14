India market regulator seeks more time to complete Adani group probe

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Jayshree P Upadhyay

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's market regulator has sought 15 more days to complete its probe into the Adani group's dealings, according to a legal filing on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), which was due to submit its report on Monday, said it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe.

SEBI has sought more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

