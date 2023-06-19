News & Insights

India market regulator bans IIFL Securities from signing new broking clients for 2 years

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

June 19, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR and Ira Dugal for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details of order in paragraph 3, comment from a IIFL source in paragraph 4

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Monday banned the stockbroking unit of IIFL Securities IIFS.NS from onboarding any new client for two years, citing alleged misuse of client funds that came to light in 2013-2014.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) inspected the operations and accounts of IIFL Securities between April 2011 and January 2017 and found several alleged violations of its rules, including mixing clients’ funds with its own funds and utilizing credit balances in one client's account for the needs of other.

In its order, SEBI noted that the company has taken corrective actions since then but added that some regulatory action is necessary "in the light of gravity of violations committed..."

The company will appeal SEBI's order, said an official who declined to be named as the person is not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru and Ira Dugal in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.