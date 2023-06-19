India market regulator bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for 2 years

BENGALURU, June 19 (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Monday banned IIFL Securities IIFS.NS from onboarding any new client for two years as a stockbroker in a case related to alleged misuse of client funds.

The case dates back to alleged violations of the rules of the Securities and Exchange Board of India in 2013-2014.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

