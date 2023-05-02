News & Insights

India March services exports rise 13.1% to $30.48 bln - RBI

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

May 02, 2023 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by Swati Bhat for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India's services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March, while imports recorded a 6% growth to $16.27 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday showed.

As per the government's first preliminary estimates released in mid-April, services imports stood at $14.05 billion in March, while services exports were at $27.75 billion.

The RBI's numbers are also provisional but further updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance of payments data.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-69217812; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.