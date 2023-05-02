India March services exports rise 13.1% to $30.48 bln - RBI

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - India's services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March, while imports recorded a 6% growth to $16.27 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday showed.

As per the government's first preliminary estimates released in mid-April, services imports stood at $14.05 billion in March, while services exports were at $27.75 billion.

The RBI's numbers are also provisional but further updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance of payments data.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/swatibhat22; +91-22-69217812; Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.