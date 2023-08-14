News & Insights

World Markets

India makes first crude oil payment to UAE in Indian rupees

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 14, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by Juby Babu and Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - India and the United Arab Emirates have started settling bilateral trade in their local currencies with India's top refiner making payment in rupees for purchase of a million barrels of oil from the Middle Eastern nation, the Indian government said on Monday.

Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS made payment to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), according to a statement issued by Indian embassy in UAE.

The transaction comes after one involving the sale of 25 kg gold from a UAE gold exporter to a buyer in India at about 128.4 million rupees ($1.54 million).

India in July signed an agreement with the UAE allowing it to settle trade in rupees instead of dollars, boosting India's efforts to cut transaction costs by eliminating dollar conversions.

During a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE, the two countries also agreed to set up a real-time payment link to facilitate easier cross-border money transfers.

Bilateral trade between India and UAE was $84.5 billion in 2022/23.

India is keen to push similar local currency arrangements with other countries, as it looks to boost exports amid slowing global trade.

($1 = 83.17 rupees)

(Reporting by Juby Babu and Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.