India makes changes to govt portal to allow for new corporate bond issue filings

MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's federal government will continue to allow companies to file regulatory disclosures on fund-raising through new bond issuances.

The so-called PAS-3 "return-of-allotment" form will be available for filing in "V2" until Jan. 19, 2023 11:59 PM, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement.

Corporate bond issuances could have come to a halt for the next two weeks as the government upgrades an online portal used by companies to file regulatory disclosures, merchant bankers had said.

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

