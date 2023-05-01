News & Insights

India maintains price of gas from old fields at $6.5/mmBtu for May

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

May 01, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - India has maintained the price of gas at $6.5 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for output from old fields for this month, a government order said.

Old fields, mostly operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS and Oil India Ltd OILI.NS account for about 80% of India's annual gas output of about 91 billion cubic metres.

The monthly price reflects the cap on local gas prices set by the government last month.

