News & Insights

Commodities

India maintains basmati rice floor price as grain-export curbs continue

Credit: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

October 14, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India said on Saturday it will maintain the floor price for basmati rice exports until further notice, according to a government order, as the world’s biggest exporter continues to curb overseas shipments of the grain.

India imposed a $1,200 per ton minimum export price (MEP) on basmati rice shipments in August to calm local prices ahead of key state elections.

A government order on Saturday said it would maintain the MEP, initially in place until Sunday, until further notice.

The South Asian country in July banned exports of non-basmati white rice and on Friday imposed a 20% duty on exports of parboiled rice.

The MEP aims to help authorities ensure that non-basmati rice is not exported as basmati rice.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by William Mallard)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.