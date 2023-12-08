India lowers wheat stock limit to increase availability - food secretary

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India has lowered the stock limit of wheat to increase the grain's availability, the food ministry's most senior civil servant said on Friday.

The country has revised wheat stock limit to 1000 metric tons for traders and wholesalers from 2000 metric tonnes, its food secretary said in a statement.

