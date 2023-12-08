News & Insights

India lowers wheat stock limit to increase availability - food secretary

December 08, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - India has lowered the stock limit of wheat to increase the grain's availability, the food ministry's most senior civil servant said on Friday.

The country has revised wheat stock limit to 1000 metric tons for traders and wholesalers from 2000 metric tonnes, its food secretary said in a statement.

