News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

India local gov't bonds added to key JPMorgan index, to trigger billions in inflows

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 21, 2023 — 06:03 pm EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan JPM.N on Friday said it will include India in its widely-tracked emerging market debt index, setting the stage for billions of dollars of inflows into the world's fifth-largest economy.

India's local bonds will be included in the Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) index and all the index suite, including select bonds in an investment grade-only index.

JPMorgan said 23 Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) with a combined notional value of $330 billion are eligible.

Inclusion will start on June 28, 2024, and extend over 10 months with 1% increments on its index weighting, as India is expected to reach the maximum weighting of 10%, JPMorgan said.

India began discussion on including its debt in global indexes in 2019, while also talking to Euroclear about clearing and settlement.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed Editing by Chris Reese)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.