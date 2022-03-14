India likely to delay insurance giant LIC's record IPO to mid-April -sources

Contributors
Manoj Kumar Reuters
Aftab Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

By Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed

NEW DELHI, March 14 (Reuters) - India aims to launch an $8 billion IPO of state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) by mid-April, two government sources said, after the issue was delayed from an original timeline of March due to market volatility following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In what would be the country's biggest ever initial public offering, the government aims to raise more than $8 billion by selling a 5% stake in the insurance giant and had planned to launch it by the end of this fiscal on March 31.

